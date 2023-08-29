CHP officer in El Monte hospitalized after tire slams into cruiser

By MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Los Angeles County firefighters drove an officer to the hospital after an errant tire slammed into the officer’s patrol vehicle.

The collision happened on the southbound portion of the I-605 Freeway in El Monte at around 3:30 p.m., according to authorities.

First responders found the officer injured and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The California Highway Patrol nor the L.A. County Fire Department released the officer’s condition.

