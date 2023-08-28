Woman charged for allegedly shooting boyfriend during dispute

By Magdala Louissaint

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Alicia Dawn Frazier for allegedly shooting her boyfriend.

Deputies say Saturday evening at 5:17 p.m., they were called to a neighborhood on Sartain Drive near Adamsville.

When deputies got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the man and Frazier had a dispute. Deputies say that Frazier came out of the house with a gun and shot her boyfriend while he and his friend were sitting in his car trying to leave.

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital and is said to be in serious condition.

Frazier, 41, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder with $60,000 bond on each count. She’s also charged with shooting into an occupied a car.

