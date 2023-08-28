Why the 99th annual Zozobra is set to be more ‘blazing’ than last year

By Julian Paras

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The look of Zozobra changes every year. This weekend, people have the chance to get their first look at this year’s version of the beast we’ve grown used to lighting on fire — during Zozofest.

“I’ve been going to see this monster, like, ever since I was 11 months old,” Justin Araujo said. “He’s just been part of my childhood.”

Justin Araujo is only 12 years old, but for his whole life he’s been fascinated by the tradition that is Zozobra. He’s been drawing and painting the beast for as long as he can remember. He had a teacher to thank for that.

“These paintings though however I just painted this year because my wonderful teacher here taught me a few months ago,” Araujo said.

Claudia Clark has taken young Justin under her wing to teach him what she knows.

“He has produced a lot,” she said. “I gave him my old easel and I gave him some art supplies just to make sure he had something he could work with.”

Although she’s only been a resident of New Mexico for a short time, she has a massive wall of work to show how Mr. Gloom has inspired her.

“When I first came here five years ago, I saw Zozobra and I thought ‘I’m going to paint this monster,'” Clark exclaimed.

The two artists say there’s a reason this tradition has lasted 99 years. It’s for people to let go of their pasts, their grief and guilt, so they can come together and move forward. Justin also says he can’t say too much about what Zozobra will look like this year, but did offer a snippet of what people can expect.

“He’s going to look sick this year and I would bring out your 2000’s fashion and get prepared,” Araujo said.

Zozobra is set to happen Friday Sept. 1 at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe.

