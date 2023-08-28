Traffic signs, including stop signs, stolen; suspects sought

By WDJT Staff

RACINE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Racine County officials are searching for the person(s) responsible for stealing numerous traffic warning signs valued over $2,000.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the signs were stolen on Aug. 20, in the area of Rowntree Road and County Highway J.

Some of these signs, according to officials, were stop signs at dangerous intersections.

Security footage from Rowntree Road and Rock Ridge, just west of County Highway J, shows a vehicle traveling east that passed by the suspects.

Authorities are interested in anyone who may have information about this crime.

Contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office if you know something at 262-886-2300.

