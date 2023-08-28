Shelter helps families store their animals following evacuation notices



By Noah Chavez

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KEZI) — With evacuation orders in Douglas County following the sparking of several fires, shelters are beginning to open up for families in need of a place to stay.

In Sutherlin, the rodeo grounds are being used to help with evacuating families who may need a place to stay, along with their animals; specifically livestock and horses. Duane Waller helped to organize the evacuation shelter. He said once they were given the green light, they converted the site from festival grounds to animal pens.

“We set this up with a blessing with the county’s sheriff department and we had help from tractor supply, they gave us 20 panels for pens,” Waller said. “If we need to relocate animals from inside the fire zone, we can bring them here and set them up with a spot that’s reasonably safe and secure where people don’t have to be concerned about their animals.”

Converting the rodeo grounds to a shelter was a quick and easy transition, utilizing the surrounding flat areas for evacuee campers and the established competition arena for livestock. Waller said by setting up the shelter in town, they are in turn helping keep the Douglas County families who are hurting and in need together.

“We’re just making it a better place for people that are in need,” Waller said. “It’s one of those things that’s trying to keep the community together-anything out of Umpqua we’ll take them.”

The smoke in Sutherlin was a visible sign of the many fires in the county and it was the most prevalent in the community of Roseburg. The air quality index cites the air over Roseburg to be hazardous, with citizens advised to stay indoors. With visibility heavily reduced, residents in the community are feeling the effects of a smoke-filled city.

“Obviously the best policy as far as the air pollution or air quality is obviously not good so stay inside.” Roseburg resident Nathan Leitz. “Hopefully we see some rain.”

