Several Southeast Louisiana schools receive bomb threats Monday

By Randi Rousseau

Click here for updates on this story

LIVINGSTON PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — Several Southeast Louisiana schools are responding to bomb threats Monday morning.

Livingston Parish school leaders closed classes Monday following an alleged bomb threat.

In a Facebook post, the school district said just after 5 a.m. Monday, multiple employees and schools received a threatening email, alleging bombs placed in schools.

The district said it reported the email, which apparently went out across the state.

In a statement, the district said, “We are working with the state and local law enforcement regarding the threat. While we do not believe the threat is credible, LPPS refuses to place our staff and students in potentially unknown situation. As a result, LPPS is canceling all classes and activities for Monday Aug. 28, 2023 including after school activities.”

Students and staff are set to return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said a similar threat was made to Ascension Public Schools. Leaders say there will be an increased law enforcement presence on campuses today.

Jefferson Parish Schools, St. Bernard Parish Schools, Plaquemines Parish Schools, and St. James Parish schools also received a similar threat.

It comes as several school campuses across Louisiana had to close several weeks ago due to alleged threats.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.