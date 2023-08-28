Security guard shot and killed after catching people breaking into cars

By Jennifer Lifsey

ATLANTA (WANF) — A security guard is dead after walking up on some people breaking into cars in a Midtown parking garage early Monday morning.

Atlanta Police say it happened around 2 a.m. at the 725 parking deck at Spring Street and 3rd Street.

Investigators believe the people who were caught breaking into cars started to leave the scene after they noticed the security guard, but not before firing shots randomly into the parking garage, striking and killing the victim.

Investigators said the security guard was an innocent bystander.

Police are now talking to witnesses and have a portion of 3rd Street closed as they investigate.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

