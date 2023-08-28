Portland man, 80, wins $3.3 million MegaBucks jackpot

By KPTV Staff

SALEM, Oregon (KPTV) — The most recent Megabucks winner in Oregon is 80-year-old Carl Meinig of Portland, who purchased a ticket for the $3.3 million jackpot.

Meinig bought the ticket at Plaid Pantry on 11010 Southeast Foster Road in Portland.

“Plaid Pantry is thrilled to learn one of our most popular stores in SE Portland sold the recent $3.3 million Megabucks ticket,” said Plaid Pantry CEO Jonathan Polonsky. “Profits from the sale of lottery tickets are reinvested back into our locally owned business for growth and to better support our associates. It’s one of the ways we stay true to our vision of being ‘Employee Built, Customer Inspired.’ Congratulations to the winner from our team of more than 700 Plaid associates!”

The grand prize jackpot game odds for Oregon’s Megabucks are among the best in the world, according to the Oregon Lottery. After a winner is declared, the prize is reset to $1 million.

To guarantee collection of any prizes, the Oregon Lottery advises that players sign the back of their ticket. Players should speak with a reputable financial advisor or other expert to create a plan if they win a jackpot. A year is given to winners to claim their award.

