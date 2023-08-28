Foundation honors 8-year-old mistakenly killed by police gunfire

By Madeleine Wright

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (KYW) — It was exactly two years ago Sunday that an 8-year-old girl leaving a high school football game was mistakenly killed by police gunfire. The family of Fanta Bility is now creating a foundation in her honor.

“She was a bubbly person,” said Fanta’s cousin, Siddiq Kamara.

The 8-year-old is remembered as a kind, beautiful little girl.

Two years ago, she was among a crowd leaving a high school football game when gunfire broke out in the area.

In response, three Sharon Hill police officers opened fire on a moving car they mistakenly thought was involved. One of their bullets killed Fanta.

“Every day, my aunt and the kids, everybody’s grieving. The entire family, but we keep going because of our faith,” Kamara said.

On Sunday, the family revealed the logo of the Fanta Bility Foundation.

“We’re Muslim, and we believe in sadaqa. Sadaqa is like, we believe the more you give, the more you receive, and that’s really important to us,” Kamara said.

One way the foundation is giving back is by getting kids ready for school.

Organizers gave out 300 backpacks full of school supplies outside Sharon Hill Elementary, where this year, Fanta would have been a fifth-grader.

“The family’s life will never be the same again,” Kamara said. “I know everybody’s life, the whole entire family, but just doing this is making us happy, you know, because just is what Fanta wanted to do.”

Elyanore Davies picked up a backpack for her granddaughter. She works as an aide at Fanta’s school and said Fanta used to be her little helper.

“We came out here not just for the bookbag, but to honor her memory. She was a sweet little girl and she loved everybody,” Davies said.

The three officers involved in Fanta’s shooting were fired and sentenced to five years probation for reckless endangerment.

Fanta’s mother said she’s still seeking justice.

“We don’t want to forget. Fanta’s name forever,” Tenneh Kromah, Fanta’s mother said.

For now, her focus is on keeping her daughter’s memory alive.

