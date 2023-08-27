Abandoned dog nursed back to health with help of rescue

By Alex Gaul

Click here for updates on this story

VALLEY PARK, Missouri (KMOV) — An abandoned dog is expected to make a full recovery after being taken in by a unique rescue.

A family found Flora abandoned and tied to a pole in a local park amid a record-breaking heat wave across the St. Louis region. She had pneumonia and is receiving treatment at a local vet. She is now expected to make a full recovery.

Since then, Flora has been taken in by Second Chance Ranch, a pseudo retirement home for older dogs. Founded a few years ago, they rescue dogs from overcrowded shelters and animal control and care for them at a Valley Park home south of I-44. Founder Tracy Rumpf says pets like Flora deserve to be showered with love and care.

“(She was) very matted,” Rumpf said. “Obviously abandoned… I don’t think she would’ve lasted another day, especially being sick.”

The pets live comfortably in the house, cared for by volunteers. There are currently about a dozen at the home, and about 80 percent of the total pets who come through the shelter end up getting adopted. The shelter also cares for some pets on hospice care for life.

“There are no kennels,” Rumpf said. “There are no crates. We have couches and TVs, and we have volunteers 24/7… We get them healthy. We teach them what love and care can do.”

For more information on donations and sponsorships, visit their website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.