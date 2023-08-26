Dog who lost owner in deadly hit-and-run crash helping a new family in a different home

By Marissa Sulek

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — For seven years, a family in Wisconsin was on waiting lists for a service dog to help their son with Down syndrome. Turns out, a pup with a rough past from Madison, Tennessee ended up being the perfect fit.

It was along Rio Vista Drive in Madison, service dog Patch and his owner, a visually impaired woman, were on a walk early one morning in March.

Metro Nashville Police say a car hit his owner and killed her, leaving Patch at Metro Animal Care and Control without a home.

While it seemed like the end, it was only the beginning of a new family. Patch was the match for Arthur and Donna Mahanna, and their 21-year-old son Nick from Wisconsin.

Nick has Down syndrome and is non-verbal, so he has a hard time communicating his thoughts. That’s where Patch comes in.

“They train Patch with Nick’s scent,” said Arthur. “His happy scent, and his anxiety, frustration scent as well.”

Patch was trained at a service dog training school in Indiana called Medial Mutts. He’s a calm presence for Nick when he gets frustrated. He’s trained to keep Nick asleep, help him walk, and even get him to talk at times.

Patch officially graduated from training this week, but this wouldn’t be possible without the skills he learned with his old owner he walked Rio Vista with in Madison.

“I think it helped with a connection before we even met him,” said Donna referencing Patch’s past. “I just felt like Patch needed Nick as much as Nick needed Patch.”

As for Patch’s previous owner, MNPD believes a Ford F-150 hit her. There are still no suspects or arrests in the case. If anyone has information about this fatal hit and run, they can call crime stoppers at 615-742-7463 and remain anonymous.

