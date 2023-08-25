‘We hope there are no other victims’: Ex-Martin County teacher faces child pornography charges

By Angela Rozier

Click here for updates on this story

STUART, Florida (WPBF) — A Martin County teacher was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and solicitation of a minor, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The chief of safety and security with the Martin County School District, Frank Frangella, said they are working closely with the sheriff’s office.

Thirty-four-year-old Antonio Capilupi, who began working at Martin County School District in December of 2022, was taken into custody earlier today. Detectives have been working closely with the Martin County School District on the case.

Sheriff William Snyder said Capilupi is facing serious charges.

“Right now, we know of only one victim,” Snyder said.

Snyder said detectives began working the case Sunday when they became aware a teacher at the school had requested pictures from a then-13-year-old, who is now 14.

“What it appears to be is that he was just getting the videos and photographs of his own use,” Snyder said.”

The sheriff described the photos as obscene and said other students became aware of them on Snapchat.

“And once we got involved and began investigating, that’s when we uncovered the fact that it actually was child porn,” Snyder said.

Parent Carrie Proctor had already heard about the allegations.

“It’s appalling because you think you send your kids to school and it’s safe, but it’s not always safe,” Proctor said. “It’s kind of sad.”

Frangella said they have a hiring process in place that they follow.

“Everyone is fingerprinted,” Frangella said. “Everyone has a background check that they go for screening, and we follow the law.”

Frangella said they’re working closely with the sheriff’s office.

“I’ve been in law enforcement my whole career, so my reaction is same as always,” Frangella said. “It’s disgusting. Terribly glad we got to the root of the problem very quickly and the sheriff’s office did what they needed to do.”

Snyder is urging parents to talk to their children.

“We hope there are no other victims,” Snyder said. “Our fear is that there will be.”

According to a note sent to parents, the arrest of Capilupi, an auto maintenance teacher, followed an investigation into concerning posts circulating on social media.

“While our entire school community is naturally shocked and disgusted by these allegations, it was the many tips that were shared by our students that ultimately led to a comprehensive law enforcement investigation and subsequent arrest,” said Principal Selvidge.

“Please continue to speak with your child about the importance of the “see something, say something” rule and practicing safety when using social media or digital apps. If your child sees or hears of any suspicious activity directed at themselves or any other students, they should immediately report the information to a trusted adult on our campus or law enforcement,” she added.

Capilupi’s employment has been terminated effective immediately, according to a spokesperson for the Martin County School District.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.