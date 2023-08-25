Victim, neighbors detail assaults on women in south Louisville neighborhoods

By Randall Kamm

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a serial armed robber, or robbers, targeting women in Louisville’s Pleasure Ridge Park and Valley Station neighborhoods.

In the last two months, six different women have been victimized, according to LMPD.

In each incident, a man pointed a gun at a woman and demanded cash, phones and other items.

One of the victims lives in an apartment complex on Moss Creek Drive.

The woman didn’t want to appear on camera, but told WLKY News she had just returned from dropping off her husband at work at 4:45 a.m., when she heard someone behind her.

The woman said she turned to see a man pointing a gun at her face. The victim said she backed against a wall and screamed, scaring off the would-be assailant.

Brittney Floyd lives just above the woman who was attacked.

“She was like, he just cornered her, demanded her stuff, she started screaming bloody murder,” Floyd said.

It’s one in a series of armed robberies that have taken place recently in PRP, Valley Station and the surrounding area.

Police haven’t verified whether a single assailant or more than one suspect is responsible for the crimes.

But LMPD does confirm six women have been targeted.

Some women were hit in the face and head with a handgun while being robbed.

Of the six robberies, perhaps the scariest occurred at an apartment complex on Eight Bells Lane.

Police say a woman was sitting in her car when a man jumped inside. He pointed a gun at her and made her go to an ATM and withdraw cash. Then, he made her drive back to Eight Bells Lane, where he got out of the car and fled on foot.

“I was shocked when I heard about the incidents. It’s really quiet around here. The last couple months, there have been some break-ins that I knew about. The complex sent out an email. I didn’t know about the assaults. It’s pretty scary,” said Marketta Tingle, who lives in an apartment complex on Moss Creek Drive.

It’s been hit twice.

The suspect or suspects have also targeted women living in apartments on Yazoo Street and Tallahatchie Street.

“I was only, of course, aware of only one, so knowing there were six definitely has me a little bit more on alert,” Floyd said.

Several victims described a suspect to police as a black male with light skin, thin build, between 5-10 and 6-feet tall.

Louisville Metro Police are expected to release more information about these attacks during a press briefing tomorrow at noon.

