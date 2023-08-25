Ursula Bowman speaks out on bullying from other council members

By Madison Beam

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport City Councilwoman Ursula Bowman said she’s being bullied by other council members.

Bowman made that claim Wednesday morning during an interview with KEEL Radio. It followed a rather contentious City Council meeting on Tuesday when council members voted 4 to 3 to call for an investigation into how five council staff members received raises not approved by the council.

Bowman’s bullying allegations were pointed at fellow council members Tabatha Taylor, Alan Jackson and James Green. Bowman said Jackson tried to intimidate her to take sides on the raise investigation.

“He told me that he would discuss issues with the three of us but it had to stay there between us. He wasn’t discussing with the other council members,” said Bowman. “He directly told me that if I didn’t agree with him … just know we won’t be voting with you on anything.”

Bowman says she wants to serve the people in her community.

“But when you show me who you are. I’m gonna believe you. I came here to work for the city. Y’all came here to intimidate people. That don’t work well with me,” Bowman said.

Former council member Willie Bradford, who served for eight years, said the dispute will impact the council moving forward.

“If that’s happening … that’s a red flag of trust. That’s a serious indictment to say council members have a lack of trust with each other,” Bradford said.

Bradford said to rebuild trust, the council needs to focus on making Shreveport better.

“Let’s work together. Let’s look at some projects and some legislation that we can agree together, to put together, to help move this city forward and to make it better,” Bradford said.

Taylor declined an interview. KTBS 3 contacted Jackson and Green and neither responded.

Bowman also disputed an assertion Green has made several times that none of the five staff members asked for a raise. Bowman said that’s not true, according to her inquiry.

Bowman said one staff member asked Green for a raise, prompting two others to follow suit.

The raises — totaling about $40,000 — were given in late June. The council rescinded them last week.

Green said the employees would be asked to pay back the money. However, no procedure was put in place to make sure that’s done.

