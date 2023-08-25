Haywood County woman sentenced to 2 years for sending threats to local elected officials

By Rex Hodge

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A federal judge has sentenced a Haywood County woman to two years in prison for sending threats to elected officials in Western North Carolina.

According to federal investigators, Darris Moody filed false paperwork with the Haywood County Register of Deeds to have the officials charged with treason and environmental crimes. She also posted notices, containing their personal information, at the local post office. The notices claimed anyone could make a citizen’s arrest and collect a $10,000 bounty.

Two Waynesville Town Council members targeted in the paperwork attended Thursday’s hearing and gave impact statements. They said the sentence was just, while a targeted county commissioner said the whole situation has been unnerving.

“It not only affected me, but more importantly, it affected my family. It affected my co-workers. It affected my friends,” Waynesville Town Council Mayor Pro Tempore Julia Freeman said.

“We want to make sure that people understand that when you make threats against officials that there are consequences,” Waynesville Town Council member Anthony Sutton said.

“Without knowing, it’s easy for me to speculate that there’s a mental health issue there. And so, I would like to see her get some help,” Haywood County Commissioner Jennifer Best said.

Moody pleaded guilty in January.

