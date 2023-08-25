Firefighters rescue 13 pets from house fire in Franklin County

By WGAL Staff

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Firefighters in Franklin County rescued 13 pets from a house fire Thursday afternoon.

Body camera video captured firefighters working to save the animals. You can watch that in the player above.

The Franklin Fire Company responded around 2 p.m. to the home in the 600 block of Brookens Road in Greene Township.

The residents weren’t home, but four dogs and nine cats were inside.

Firefighters said all the pets were brought out safely and turned over to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter.

A fire was found in the kitchen and quickly extinguished, according to firefighters.

