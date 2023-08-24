Stillwater family shaken up after husband was knocked off motorcycle by hay bales

By Kilee Thomas

STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A Stillwater family was shaken up after a man was knocked off his motorcycle by hay bales on Tuesday.

They said the trailer driver never stopped to see if he was okay, and now, they’re left with the expensive bike bill. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is now investigating.

A father of four was sitting at a light on his motorcycle when two unsecured hay bales fell out of a trailer and knocked him over.

“A guy in a red Dodge. I think possible flatbed. He came through the corner with the hay trailer, and his passenger rear tires hopped the curb. Next thing I know, they were bouncing down the street and right onto me,” said Jeremiah Mohiuddin, who was hit by the hay bales.

With only seconds on the line, Jeremiah moved in just enough time to avoid being crushed.

“That’s the worst part because if it would have pinned me, I would be stuck in the road,” Jeremiah said.

What happened next is something he couldn’t get over.

“Then, I get up, and he just continued driving. He didn’t hit the breaks or nothing. That’s 3,000 pounds you just dumped out of the rear of your trailer. You don’t just instantaneously lose that and not notice,” Jeremiah said.

His wife, Jamie, said it was a phone call she never thought she’d get.

“When I realized what he was telling me, it was sheer panic. Oh my god, this is my worst fear as the wife of someone who rides motorcycles. We have four babies to come home to and they rely on their daddy to be there,” Jamie said.

Jeremiah walked away unscathed, but his bike wasn’t as lucky. As the OHP gathers video evidence, the couple hopes the driver will come forward and take responsibility for the damages.

The near miss acts as a lesson to others.

“Know what you’re doing, secure your load and slow down,” Jeremiah said.

