Family of 2-week-old twins in alleged abduction say suspects tried breaking in home days before Amber Alert

By IBRAHIM SAMRA

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A day before 2-week-old twins Montana and Matthew Bridges went missing, Yvette McDonald says more than one person tried breaking into her son’s home.

“They came to my son’s house a day before they kidnapped the kids. They tried to break in through the window, the bathroom window, and the front window,” McDonald says.

Around the same time, McDonald says the mother of her grandchildren was seeking assistance from a mom’s Facebook group to help provide things like diapers, wipes, and other baby products for the twins.

“It all began when she went on Facebook,” McDonald says. “She was just reaching out for a little help. They are supposed to help young ladies who just had babies with resources, gift cards, diapers, etc.”

On Wednesday, McDonald told CBS News Detroit she believes the same people who got away after trying to rob her son are the same folks who kidnapped her grandchildren from the Quality Inn in Livonia.

“It was the same black Jeep that came to my son’s house that took the kids,” McDonald says.

She says after a scary incident the day before, the family thought it would be best to stay in a motel on Sunday.

“My son dropped them off at the hotel just to get away for safety,” McDonald says.

McDonald also says the family received several text messages from the alleged kidnappers after the twins went missing. And while she was not able to share what they said, she does believe those texts were an attempt to try and cover kidnappers’ tracks.

“The FBI said it could have been bogus to make them look good to try to look like it was all planned,” McDonald says.

After an Amber Alert was issued Monday morning, someone turned in the twins to the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct shortly after.

On Tuesday, four people in connection with the kidnapping were arrested. McDonald says she has been told that of the four arrested in this case, the youngest is just 16 years old.

As for police, investigators have yet to confirm the names and ages of all four suspects, as well as the charges in this case. Stick with CBS News Detroit for the latest on this developing story.

