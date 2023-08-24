Deputy charged for allegedly covering up another deputy’s DUI crash

By MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged a deputy for covering up for another deputy that crashed into a Stevenson Ranch tree, after allegedly drinking.

The crash happened on Aug. 26, 2022. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, off-duty Special Enforcement Bureau deputy Carlos Lopez crashed his marked SUV while allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Prosecutors claimed that fellow SEB deputy Greorgy Davis arrived at the scene and allegedly pulled Lopez’s limp body out of the SUV. Then, Davis allegedly placed him into a car driven by his fellow deputy’s wife, who then drove him home.

Davis then tried to move the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department SUV but was caught by a retired officer from the Los Angeles Police Department. Davis initially did not identify himself as an off-duty deputy as the retired LAPD cop called authorities, according to the District Attorney’s office.

“Ensuring law enforcement accountability is essential to maintaining public trust,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “A law enforcement officer obstructing an investigation into unlawful conduct by another deputy undermines the integrity of the justice system.”

Prosecutors charged Davis with one felony count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one misdemeanor count of giving false information to a peace officer and three misdemeanor counts of delaying and/or obstructing an investigation.

Lopez was charged with the alleged drunk driving incident earlier this year.

Davis is expected to surrender himself to authorities on Sept. 27.

“We will hold accountable both the officer who committed misconduct and those who participated in covering it up,” Gascón said. “No one is above the law, especially not those that are sworn to uphold it.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.