Covington police will not file charges after toddler wanders from day care, ends up near road

COVINGTON, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Covington Police Department has closed its investigation into how a 2-year-old escaped from Bambi’s Kids Academy around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The toddler was found about ten minutes later, walking alone near West 21st Avenue, investigators say.

He was not hurt.

Lt. Kevin Collins told WDSU that no charges will be filed in the case.

“(Detectives) interviewed employees (at the daycare) and determined that no charges are going to be filed,” said Collins. “I wouldn’t call it a fluke. I do believe that certain protocols and processes probably need to be put in place at the daycare, and I believe that they are moving forward with doing that.”

On Wednesday, WDSU observed a fence going up around the facility’s front door. No one associated with the daycare wished to make a statement.

However, the boy’s mother did release a written statement through her attorney, Rachel Catalanotto:

“This matter is currently being investigated by Covington Police Department and State authorities. What happened yesterday at Bambi’s Kids Academy is inexcusable. Our client’s sense of security was shattered, and she will do everything in her control to make sure nothing like this ever happens again to another family. She is forever grateful for the Good Samaritan who saved her child from the busy streets of Covington. We have no further comment at this time due to the open investigations.”

A good Samaritan found the boy near the well-traveled road and called police Tuesday morning.

Collins described the situation as a close call and encouraged anyone who notices a child is missing to call 911 immediately.

“The biggest thing I would suggest is if anybody loses a kid, contact us first so that we can put our processes in place and do a thorough search of the area,” said Collins.

WDSU looked into the inspection history of Bambi’s Kids Academy and found that in 2021, an inspector found that, “20 children, ages one to three years old, were not under supervision at all times.”

As for the facility’s classroom quality rating, it is listed as “high proficient” on the Louisiana Department of Education’s website.

A spokesperson for the department shared the following information about how daycares are regulated in the state:

Licensing

Per Bulletin 137 Section 701, a license will be issued on a completed initial application when the following items have been met and written verification has been received by the Department.

1. Office of State Fire Marshal approval;

2. Office of Public Health approval;

3. City fire approval, if applicable;

4. Zoning approval/certificate of occupancy, if applicable;

5. Academic approval by the department, if it is a type III center;

6. Full licensure fee paid;

7. Licensure inspection verifying compliance with all minimum standards;

8. CCCBC-based determination of eligibility for child care purposes from the department for all owners, operators, and staff; and

9. Written documentation establishing ownership of the center.

Staff

Per Bulletin 137 Section 1707 and 1709, each center must have a qualified director or qualified director designee. The director or director designee shall be an on-site, full-time staff person at the center during the daytime hours of operation. The director must be at least 21. Staff shall be age 18 or older but a person age 17 may be employed and included in the child-to-staff ratio if the person works under the direct supervision of an adult staff member.

Orientation and Continuing Education

Per Bulletin 137 Section 1719, within seven calendar days of the first day present at the center, and prior to assuming sole responsibility for any children, each staff member shall receive center-specific orientation to the policies and practices of the center. Each staff member shall complete the LDE Key Training Module 1 and the DCFS online Mandated Reporter Training. Within 30 calendar days of the first day present at the center and prior to assuming sole responsibility for any children, each staff member shall complete the LDE Key Orientation Training Modules 2 and 3. All staff members responsible for transporting children shall receive additional orientation training prior to assuming transportation duties.

Per Bulletin 137 Section 1721, staff members who are left alone with children, or who have supervisory or disciplinary authority over children shall obtain a minimum of 12 clock hours of continuing education per center anniversary year. Three additional hours of training is required on infectious diseases, health and safety, and/or food service preparation required in LAC 51:XXI.301.A.9.

Per Bulletin 137 Section 1723, all staff members on the premises of a center and accessible to children shall have current certification in infant and child CPR, and Pediatric First Aid.

Per Bulletin 137 Section 1725, whether the center is administering medication or not, each early learning center shall have at least two staff members trained in medication administration that includes auto-injectable epinephrine and at least one trained staff member on the premises during the hours of operation.

Per Bulletin 137 Section 1721, all staff members must annually complete the online child abuse and neglect Mandated Reporter Training provided by DCFS.

Revocation

The following is an illustrative, but not exclusive, list of reasons that an application for licensure may be denied or a license may be revoked or renewal refused:

1. violation of any provision of R.S. 17:407.31 et seq.;

2. violation of any rules and regulations in this bulletin;

3. failure to meet any minimum standards in this bulletin;

4. failure to take steps or actions reasonably necessary to ensure the health and safety and well-being of children in care;

5. failure to timely comply with a corrective action plan approved by the department;

6. failure to obtain approval of any agency whose approval is required for licensure;

7. failure to report a known or suspected incident of abuse or neglect to child welfare authorities;

8. denial of center access to departmental staff or failure or refusal to cooperate with department staff in the performance of official duties;

9. history of non-compliance with licensing laws, rules, or minimum standards;

10. nonpayment of licensure fee;

11. failure to submit application for renewal prior to the expiration of the license;

12. if the owner or director is not reputable;

13. if the owner, director, or a staff member is unsuited for the care of children in the center;

14. any instance of corporal punishment, physical punishment, cruel, severe, or unusual punishment, or physical or sexual abuse or neglect, if the owner is responsible or if the employee who is responsible remains in the employment of the center;

15. any act of fraud, such as the submission of false or altered documents or information;

16. the center is closed and there are no plans for immediate reopening and no means of verifying compliance with licensing laws, regulations and minimum standards;

17. the center knowingly continues to employ or allow to be present at the center or on the center premises, a person who is ineligible for child care purposes; and

18. the owner of a center is ineligible for child care purposes and does not immediately leave the center and center premises, or returns to the center or center premises at any time when children are present, or fails to divest ownership of the center or close the center within 30 calendar days of the owner’s knowledge of his/her ineligibility for child care purposes.

