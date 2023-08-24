2 charged in connection with trying to smuggle drugs into Oklahoma County Detention Center by mail

By Web staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Two people were charged in connection with a scheme to smuggle drugs into the Oklahoma County Detention Center through the mail.

In October, Oklahoma County Detention Center mail room personnel told investigators about two suspicious packages addressed to a detainee. A news release states that the packages appeared to be legal mail from an Oklahoma City law firm, but they were postmarked from Colorado.

An investigator found that the packages contained several pills that were later tested positive to be fentanyl.

Later in October, the same detainee received another envelope with a postmark from Colorado. Authorities said the envelope contained a card and five pictures.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation tested the items, which were positive for methamphetamine.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against two people – former detainee Jordan Keith and Terrance Burmood. They each face two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of possession of controlled drugs in jail.

Keith already is serving a sentence in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The news release states that Burmood does not live in Oklahoma. Once he’s in custody, authorities said he will be extradited to Oklahoma.

“It is imperative that we hold people accountable for the harm they can bring upon detainees and staff by smuggling in drugs and contraband,” Brandi Garner, interim CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, said in the news release. “Fighting contraband is an ongoing battle. We will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to keep drugs out of the jail and will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who is caught smuggling contraband in the jail.”

