12 dogs rescued from van sitting in Fountain Valley parking lot

By MICHELE GILE

ORANGE COUNTY, California (KCAL) — Some puppies in Orange County are searching for their forever home, after being rescued from a sweltering van in a Fountain Valley parking lot.

Officials said the temperature inside was 110 degrees.

“That means that these little supplies gasping for life because there was really no air inside,” said Orange County Katrina Foley. “I think we have some photos of the little puppies out of the window trying to get air and breathe.”

In one of the pictures taken by officers on Aug. 6, a dog is popping its head through a cracked front window with its tongue sticking out. The others were found caged inside the van. Originally, officers found 14 dogs inside the scorching hot van. Some of them were 6 weeks old. Fountain Valley police said most were covered in urine and feces. They also said many of the puppies had burned skin and fur.

A pair of Fountain Valley officers said they waited at the van for 40 minutes until the owner showed up. The 67-year-old allegedly told the dogs were alone for just a few minutes as she went to buy ice cream. She was arrested for misdemeanor animal cruelty.

“His skin looks so much better,” said a veterinarian. “He had no hair back here.”

The county took possession of the animals even after their owner tried to get them back. The dogs underwent treatment for ticks and fleas. All but two are ready to leave the shelter.

So far, 10 puppies and their mother have been placed in new homes.

