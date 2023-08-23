Unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in Iowa will expire in September

By KCCI Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Someone’s luck is dangerously close to running out.

A Mega Millions ticket purchased last year in Ames is worth $1 million, but the winner only has until Sept. 6 to claim the prize.

The winning ticket was sold at The Filling Station and Gateway Express, 2400 University Blvd. in Ames, and matched the first five numbers (6-17-46-59-68) in the Sept. 6, 2022, drawing, missing only the Mega Ball (2).

Prizes above $250,000 must be claimed in person at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

Two six-figure prizes won on lottery tickets purchased in Iowa are unclaimed as of Aug. 4, 2023:

A Powerball ticket that won $150,000 in the Oct. 29, 2022, drawing was purchased at Floyd Food & Fuel in Sioux City. It expires Oct. 30, 2023.

A Powerball ticket that won $150,000 in the Nov. 5, 2022, drawing was purchased at a Hy-Vee convenience store in Sheldon. It expires on Nov. 6, 2023.

Iowa’s biggest lottery jackpot winners 2018: Lerynne West of Redfield, $343.9 million Powerball 2012: The Shipping 20 (coworkers at Cedar Rapids Quaker Oats plant), $241 million Powerball 2012: Brian and Mary Lohse of Bondurant, $202.1 million Powerball 2006: Tim and Kellie Guderian of Fort Dodge, $200.8 million Powerball 2006: Hugh Hawkins of Des Moines, $113.2 million Powerball

