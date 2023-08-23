Philadelphia Zoo announces arrival of 2 orphaned Puma cubs

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — The Philadelphia Zoo has announced the arrival of some new additions!

Two orphaned Puma cubs arrived at the zoo from Washington state in July.

The male and female are being treated at the on-site hospital before their debut this fall in Big Cat Falls.

The male is named Elbroch, and the female is named Olympia. They are estimated to be 20-21 weeks old.

The cubs were rescued in Kalama, Washington over the summer and cared for by Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife experts before being flown across the country.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.