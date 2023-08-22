Woman facing charges after orchestrating false report of her own disappearance, police say

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Franklin woman originally reported as missing now faces multiple charges after police say she orchestrated a false report about her own murder.

Margaret Frances “Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney, 37, of Franklin was arrested Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, and charged with causing a false report to a police station, false report of death or serious injury by telephonic communication and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Sweeney was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 18, and an immediate investigation began after information provided eluded that Sweeney was endangered or deceased.

Sweeney was found safe the following day.

As the investigation continued it was determined that Sweeney allegedly made anonymous third-party false reports to a friend, and the Department of Social Services that she had been murdered.

In a statement posted to social media, the Franklin Police Department say, “Sweeney’s actions caused our department, as well as other departments, many hours of work which could have been spent on other matters. Family, friends, and the community as a whole were also very concerned and worried about Sweeney’s welfare.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.