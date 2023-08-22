UPDATE: Train derailment in New Iberia

By KATC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW IBERIA, Louisiana (KATC) — Here’s what State Police say about road closures Tuesday following a derailment in Iberia Parish:

“St. Martin / Iberia Parish LA Hwy 182 Emergency responders continue to clear the wreckage from a train derailment following a collision involving a commercial vehicle and a cargo train. From Lafayette traveling south on LA 182, detour is onto LA 88. From New Iberia traveling north on LA 182, the detour is onto LA 674,” a post on LSP’s Facebook page states.

La. 182 remains closed Tuesday following a Monday afternoon train derailment in Iberia Parish.

A spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office says La. 88 remains open.

According to a statement from BNSF, the railroad company, a train hit a tractor-trailer rig at about 5 p.m. on Monday as the truck was crossing the tracks at Airport Boulevard.

About 20 rail cars and two locomotives carrying freight were derailed in the crash, but no injuries were reported, the railroad says.

“The railroad crossing is equipped with gates, lights and bells. The cause of the incident is under investigation,” the statement reads.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash. A spokesman said charges are pending.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.