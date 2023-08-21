Nanny cam captures moment parents rush to grab twin babies during SoCal earthquake

By KABC Staff

VENTURA, California (KABC) — A nanny cam caught the moment two parents rushed to grab their twin babies as an earthquake jolted their home in Ventura.

The magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit around 2:41 p.m. Sunday about four miles southeast of Ojai, just as Southern California was being hit by remnants of Hurricane Hilary. At least six aftershocks have measured above 3.0.

Hannah Everett told Eyewitness News her children and one of her dogs were sleeping when the earthquake hit.

“We rushed to the room to get them,” she told ABC7.

You can see the camera shake for a few seconds. No injuries were reported.

