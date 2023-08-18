Woman pulled from car that plunged into Lauderhill lake

By WFOR Staff

FORT LAUDERDALE (WFOR) — One person was pulled from a car that plunged into a lake in Lauderhill.

According to police, just after 11 a.m. officers were sent to the area of 4162 Inverrary Drive after they received reports of a vehicle in a body of water.

Rescue divers were called in and they pulled the woman who had been driving to safety. Police said she was alert and conscious when she was taken to the hospital.

No word on her condition.

