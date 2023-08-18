Skip to Content
OSBI links missing Bartlesville man to human remains in Nowata County, man charged with murder

By Braden Bates

    BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma (KJRH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation linked human remains to a Bartlesville man that went missing in 2022.

The man identified as 21-year-old Devin Viles was reported missing after not being seen for over a month. OSBI started an investigation into the disappearance later finding remains in Nowata County.

The remains were sent for DNA testing at the OSBI Northeast Regional Laboratory and the remains were linked to Viles.

OSBI said 34-year-old Brock Anthony Edward Thompson is charged with the murder of Viles. OSBI said Thompson is currently incarcerated for Trafficking in Illegal Drugs.

OSBI is asking for additional information on this case.

