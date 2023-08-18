North Texas family back home after narrowly escaping fatal Maui wildfires

By ERIN JONES

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — A family that narrowly escaped the devastating, deadly wildfires in Maui has made it back home to North Texas.

And while they’re grateful to be safe, their hearts are still with all those affected.

“We’re happy to be home,” Ryan Welch said. “We feel blessed and fortunate to be home, but we really feel for the people of Lahaina.”

Last week, their long-anticipated trip to Maui quickly turned frightening as they noticed a plume of smoke down on the beach.

They would soon escape from what would become one of the deadliest wildfires in United States history, but Kim Welch said she doesn’t want her family to forget what happened.

She says because of their swift action and the kindness of Hawaii’s Inspire Church, they were able to make it to the island of Oahu, where people opened their homes and provided them with food. “The biggest thing that I want to make sure that we don’t forget is the gifts that were given to us, and that the people in Maui are still hurting.”

The family is in communication with the church—which is in need of monetary gifts above all else—and is trying to help any way they can.

“I know Inspire Church has asked us to reach out to Maui reliefs, and our small business here in Coppell, ‘The Pearl MedSpa,’ is doing that,” Kim Welch said.

They are now collecting donations, stressing that every little bit helps.

