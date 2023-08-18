Explosion reported at Hickman gas plant

By Daniel Smithson

Click here for updates on this story

CENTERVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Authorities have reported there was an explosion Friday morning at a gas plant in Hickman County.

The explosion was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility located at 2775 State Road 48.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for a one mile-radius around the facility. It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Multiple Hickman County agencies are responding to the explosion, as well as the Nashville Fire Department at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management agency.

SR 48 will be closed from Nunnelly to State Route 100 as emergency crews respond to the scene, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.