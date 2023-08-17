Triad woman recalls car crashing in home that left 18-year-old driver dead

By Kara Peters

KERNERSVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — A family is grieving the loss of an 18 year old who recently died in a car crash.

Authorities say Grant Anderson was traveling on Highway 66 Sunday morning when his car ran off the road, and crashed into Alina Stewart’s home.

Stewart says it was the morning of her birthday when the unexpected happened.

“I woke up around 5 am with a ‘boom’ outside my house; I had no idea what was going on it was pitch black and I was in bed.” Stewart said. “And my bed is right there. And the car came under the floorboard, and the floorboards picked up, busted my bed, and threw me into the dresser.”

Anderson, who crashed in the home while Stewart and her son were sleeping, died from his injuries.

“I was in shock. I didn’t know what to do,” Stewart said. “I wanted to help this boy but I couldn’t get to him. I was just in total shock.”

It was Alina’s will to help that Grant’s family is thankful for.

His mother released this statement:

“We are grateful that the family inside the house weren’t hurt. We thank the family for trying to get to my son and for their kind words. As for our son Grant William Anderson he was a blessing to us. He was the most kind hearted, loving young man. He was headed home from his shift at cookout and was only two miles from home when the accident occurred. He had his whole life ahead of him and we are devastated by the loss of our son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. We lost the light of our lives and we ask for privacy as we grieve our son. Thank you.”

Stewart and neighbors say they’re hoping to see more resources to regulate speed and safety on the busy highway. Resources that can help save lives.

