Students detained at Frankfort, Arsenal Tech high schools for guns to school

By James Howell Jr.

FRANKFORT (WRTV) — A Frankfort High School student was detained after they were found to have an unloaded gun at the school this morning.

According to the school corporation, around 8 a.m. there was an altercation at the school. During it, an unloaded small caliber handgun fell out of the waistband of one student.

The student was immediately detained and the high school was placed on lock down, according to the school.

The incident is under investigation, but all students have been deemed safe.

An Arsenal Tech High School student was arrested Thursday morning before classes started for having a loaded handgun on school property.

According to Indianapolis Public Schools, the incident was handled quickly by IPS police. All students remain safe and classes are in session.

A full statement from IPS is below:

Indianapolis Public Schools is aware that a student at Arsenal Tech was arrested for having a loaded handgun on campus this morning before classes started. The incident, which was handled swiftly by IPS Police, is also being handled under our Student Code of Conduct policy and Indiana laws regarding firearm possession on school property.

All students are safe and in classes learning.

IPS will continue to keep the safety of all students at the forefront of their educational experience.

