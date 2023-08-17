Carroll County parents keeping child’s memory alive through foundation

By Jennifer Franciotti

FINKSBURG, Maryland (WBAL) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has received a donation from a local non-profit organization in memory of a Westminster High School Student who died last year.

The Bee-a-Rae of Sunshine Foundation was started by Finksburg parents Rachael and Chris Cash in memory of their daughter Makenzi. The 14-year-old freshman died in December. Her parents say it was a result of complications from medication for anxiety and depression after being bullied.

“The bullying started right when high school started,” says Chris Cash, Makenzi’s dad.

“We’re very proud of how Makenzi handled it because she did turn the other cheek. She didn’t want to get in trouble,” Makenzi’s mom Rachael Cash said

The Bea-a-Rae of Sunshine Foundation focuses on anti-bullying and mental health awareness, along with compassion for animals. Her parents said Makenzi loved animals and giving back to the community is what the foundation is all about.

They presented a $2,400 check this week to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to buy updated heat sensors for their K-9 vehicles. The foundation is also working on resources for children and parents.

“The resources are hard to come by, but you need them right away. It’s not something you can wait for. You want to get them help as fast as you can,” Chris Cash said.

