1 in custody accused of throwing rocks at firefighters during overnight blaze

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Residents of The Jolie Apartments in Shreveport were rustled out of bed early Thursday when a fire broke out. One person as also taken into custody accused of interfering with firefighting efforts. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the two-story building. It took 32 firefighters operating 13 units to bring the fire under control.

Witnesses say the person taken into custody was seen throwing rocks at responding firefighters.

Luckily, nobody was injured. One occupant was in their apartment directly above the fire and was able to escape with their dog.

Approximately four apartment units were affected by the fire, though the full extent of the damage is undetermined.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

