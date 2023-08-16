Texarkana teen indicted in family members’ deaths pleads not guilty

By TRACY GLADNEY

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — A teen indicted in the shooting death of four of his family members earlier this year pleaded not guilty Monday to capital murder.

Cesar Olalde, 18, is accused in the shooting deaths of his parents, older sister and five-year-old brother in their home in Nash, Texas on May 23.

According to an arrest affidavit, Olalde told his sister’s coworker, who went to the home to check on her whereabouts, that his family members were cannibals and they were going to eat him.

Olalde remains at the Bi-State Jail on a $10 million bail.

If found guilty, he faces life in a Texas prison or the death penalty.

