Officials investigating series of fires in Tulare area

TULARE, California (KFSN) — An investigation is underway to figure out how a series of fires were sparked in the Tulare area.

Firefighters were called out to at least five fires in the early-morning hours across the city.

One grass fire broke out behind the Galaxy Theatres off Highway 99.

Firefighters were also called out to a vegetation fire at Highway 99 and Cartmill around 1 am.

They were able to get all of the fires out quickly before they spread to any structures.

