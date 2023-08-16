Off-duty LA deputy fatally shot by police at Fontana golf course identified

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Authorities identify the off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot by police as Alejandro Diaz.

Diaz, age 45, was shot by police at the Sierra Lakes Golf Club, located at 16600 Clubhouse Drive, just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and later died at the hospital from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Fontana Police Department responded after reports of shots fired in the area and later learned that the suspect had apparently shot a wall near the home and then left with two firearms, heading towards the golf course.

At some point, officers contacted the suspect on the golf course’s putting green when they opened fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

“They arrived and confronted the subject, who was armed,” said Fontana Police Department spokesperson Daniel Romero.

Police advised the public to avoid the area surrounding the golf course during the incident.

“The area is safe and secure,” police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has assumed the investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

