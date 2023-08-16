Missouri DHSS issues cannabis recall for 62,800 products not properly tracked through state system

By Jack Anstine

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — The Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) is recalling 62,800 cannabis products that were not properly tracked through Missouri’s track and trace system.

DCR, a division of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), says products sold by infused product manufacturer Delta Extraction were not correctly tracked through the statewide METRC system, which confirms products were created from Missouri-based marijuana and were properly tested.

While no abnormal reactions have been reported, DCR warns the products are a “potential threat to health and safety.”

The full list of recalled products can be found on the DHSS website.

Anyone who has purchased untraced products is asked to stop using them, discard them and/or return them to the dispensary where they were purchased.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.