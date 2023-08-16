21-year-old arrested for allegedly killing her 2-month-old baby

By Web staff

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV) — A 21-year-old has been arrested for allegedly killing her 2-month-old son.

On August 7, 2023, at 01:47 a.m., a man found his 2-month-old son unresponsive, and rushed him from their home to the Honolulu Fire Station in Aiea. HFD performed CPR on the decedent until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital. He was then transported to Kapiolani Medical Center in critical condition. He was admitted into the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

On August 11, 2023, the 2-month-old succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

On August 12, 2023, an autopsy was performed and the manner of death was determined to be homicide.

During the course of the investigation, the decedent’s 21-year-old mother was identified as the suspect in this case. She was arrested for second degree murder.

