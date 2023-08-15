Sources: Vape store robbers shot by associates of owner

By TW Starr

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — KTBS 3 News has learned that someone inside or near a highland neighborhood vape store… shot and killed two would-be robbers over the weekend. That is according to both law enforcement and neighborhood sources.

What we know officially from police is that there was an attempted robbery at Moe’s Pipes and More shop in 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard.

It happened around 5pm on Saturday. According to police two men were shot to death, they were later identified as 18 year-old Martavious Henderson, and 19 year-old Anthony Lee.

KTBS went to the store and the surrounding businesses Monday, nobody was willing to go on camera, but told KTBS that the store owner had a gun put his head during an armed robbery attempt and some of his “associates” shot the suspected robbers.

KTBS was also told that the store owner wants SPD to release more information and that there is surveillance video that could also be released and shed light on what happened.

People at some other business had a similar story about happened. That’s all unofficial and unconfirmed at this point.

KTBS also talked with a spokesperson for the Shreveport Police Department who said they have suspects in the shooting, but no one is in custody. SPD also said Investigators are still putting the pieces together, they may have some information soon, but there is no timetable for that right now.

