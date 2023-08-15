By STEVE LARGE

LOCAL NEWS Sacramento biking advocate speaks from hospital bed after driver intentionally ran her over sacramento BY STEVE LARGE

AUGUST 14, 2023 / 10:31 PM / CBS SACRAMENTO

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento bicycle advocate is recovering in the hospital following an apparent road rage attack.

Police say a motorist ran Sherry Martinez over while she was on her bike. That driver was arrested.

Martinez spoke to CBS13 from her hospital bed.

“I have four broken ribs, a fractured clavicle, a partial collapsed lung,” Martinez said.

Martinez was wrapped in bandages and still had lots of bumps and bruises after she was hit on her bicycle in a crash she can’t remember.

“I have zero recollection,” she said.

Pictures taken by witnesses show the aftermath of the crash

Police arrested the driver of the orange truck, 30-year-old Caleb Taubman, on an assault with a deadly weapon charge after they say he purposely drove into Martinez on her bicycle while she was riding with a small cycling group at J and 24th streets.

“I don’t think there is any excuse for that,” Martinez said.

Sonya Hendren is part of the Sacramento cycling community and has launched a letter-writing campaign urging the district attorney to prosecute Taubman to the full extent of the law for the alleged attack.

“The Sacramento bike community, it’s huge,” Hendren said.

“The result [of the case] is a message of what’s acceptable and what is not acceptable here in Sacramento,” Hendren said.

Sacramento was recently listed by the National Transportation Safety Board as one of the deadliest cities for bicyclists in the country.

“It’s a bicyclist. It could be your mother, your sister, your cousin or something,” Hendren said.

This road rage incident between the driver of a one-ton truck and a bicyclist has sparked a movement to make sure prosecutors make an example with this case.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” Martinez said.

Taubman has been released from custody and is now waiting for his first court date.

Martinez has no exact timeline for when she will be well enough to get discharged from the hospital.

