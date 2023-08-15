Many food carts in Portland shifting hours due to triple-digit heat wave

By Soyoung Kim

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — Portlanders can find food carts all around the metro area year-round, but Monday’s scorching heat proved too hot to handle for many people who run them.

Many of the food cart owners at BG’s Food Cartel called it a day early as the triple-digit heat arrived. The popular food cart pod in Beaverton was a lot quieter than usual on Monday.

“Having less customers than usual. Probably they want to stay in a cool place,” Orlando Cerralta Sr., of Raining BBQ & Grill, said.

Of the more than 30 food carts that call BG’s Food Cartel home, Raining BBQ & Grill was one of the few that stayed open through the afternoon during the triple-digit heat.

“We do brisket, we do pulled pork, we do ribs, and flame-broiled chicken,” Cerralta Sr. said.

A family-run business, the Cerraltas said their food cart doesn’t have AC.

“Temperature wise, whatever it is outside, inside is about 10 to 15 [degrees] hotter than outside,” Cerralta Sr. said.

But said they do have a good ventilation system.

“I think today is pretty hot, but what’s helping us is the exhaust system and the waters,” Orlando Cerralta, of Raining BBQ & Grill, said.

Food carts in the area had signs explaining that they shifted operating hours due to the extreme heat. Another sign was apologetic and read, “Closed at 4:30. Too hot.” Some food carts are planning to avoid the heat wave all together.

The Cerraltas said they’re checking in with each other and will also plan to close earlier this week if necessary.

See Also: Cooling centers open across Portland metro as 100+ degree heat wave begins

“Whenever we feel like it’s not going to be safe for us, then we might close,” Cerralta Sr. said.

Even in this extreme heat, they said they’re just grateful for the customers, who decide to come out and brave the heat with them.

“Even though when it’s raining, when it’s hot, when it’s snowing, we try to be here for them because we care about them and they already took care of us by supporting us,” Cerralta Sr. said.

With the heat wave continuing, it’s a good idea to call ahead and check if businesses are open this week before visiting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.