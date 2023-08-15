High school football coach arrested on child pornography charges; investigators seeking more victims

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Police are seeking additional victims of a high school football coach and substitute teacher who was arrested on child pornography charges over the weekend.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, David Vernon Prince Jr., 28, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of contact with a minor for sexual misconduct, distribution or showing pornography to a minor and possession of child pornography.

His bail has been set at $45,000.

It’s not immediately clear where Prince taught and coached, but LAPD says that he was employed at several schools in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas as a substitute teacher and assistant football coach.

Due to the nature of the crimes, investigators with LAPD’s Juvenile Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit are seeking additional victims. Thus far, they have identified one victim located in Los Angeles.

Detectives described Prince as 6-feet tall and weighing around 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

