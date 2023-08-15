Albuquerque church helping members in Maui

By Breana Albizu

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — It’s been a rough few days for the leaders of Albuquerque’s Citizen Church. They’ve been traveling to Hawaii to help out some of their own church members.

“About five years ago, we merged with an existing church who was just needing some help. So they officially became Citizen Church Maui,” Dustin Woodward, senior pastor at Citizen Church, said.

Their campus sits just 10 miles away from Lahaina, an area currently being ravaged by wildfires.

A New Mexico native gives her account of the Maui fire that destroyed her homeA woman and her son survive Maui wildfire It’s also a site of fire and destruction for 25 families at the church.

“It’s about 150 to 175 people that are represented in those 25 homes, which is about half of our congregation there. So it’s a big deal,” Woodward said.

That’s why the senior pastor is heading over to help out, but not without bringing some essentials.

Supplies range from first-aid kits and face masks to satellites for communication, something the island is struggling with during the fires.

“Cell phone towers were out. Internet was out. Power was out,” Woodward said. “So, the biggest needs were fuel, generators, and ways to communicate.”

However, when it comes to rebuilding, leaders add it’s not always about resources.

Sometimes it just comes down to being there for each other.

“There’s a lot of unknown still,” he said. “I mean, there’s checkpoints all over the roads. Some days you can get through, some days you can’t. Some of the buildings have power, some of them don’t.”

And it could make all the difference for the small town.

“It’s unbelievably important for the people in our church to know that the congregation in Albuquerque loves and cares for them. Their pastor does. Just to be with people having conversations, praying with them, [and] being there for them. Looking them in the eyes and saying, ‘we’re here for you.'”

Woodward hopes to travel between New Mexico and Hawaii for as long as needed.

Meanwhile, members of the congregation are registering to head out to Lahaina and to help rebuild homes.

If you would like to donate, visit their website here. Leaders say all the money raised will go straight to their recovery efforts in Maui.

