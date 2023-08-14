Sequoyah County deputies use thermal drone to find, arrest Muldrow man

By Emma Claybrook

Click here for updates on this story

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Oklahoma (KHOG) — A Muldrow man was arrested in Sequoyah County after abandoning a child on the side of the road.

Sheriff Larry Lane said deputies used a drone with thermal vision to find the man.

Lane said a deputy saw a man pull over early Sunday morning near Jeremiah Mountain, north of Roland.

The deputy saw the man run off and then found a 2-and-a-half-year-old child in the car.

According to the sheriff, two deputies and a Cherokee Nation Marshal deployed a drone with thermal vision.

They were able to find 49-year-old Adam Blum hiding in the woods.

Lane said Blum was arrested and is facing charges of eluding and child endangerment/neglect in connection with abandoning his child.

The sheriff said Blum was also wanted on a felony warrant out of Sebastian County, Arkansas.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.