Man dies after being knocked from bridge in crash

By WEB STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Part of I-395 in Baltimore shut down Sunday night after a crash sent one person over a bridge and into the Patapsco River below, killing them, Baltimore City fire officials said.

First responders said there were multiple crashes resulting in all southbound lanes being closed down for several hours.

The victim was allegedly a good Samaritan simply lending a helping hand.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the crash in the area of I-395 at I-95. At the scene, police said a man pulled over to offer aid when a second collision happened, sending him over the jersey wall and nearly 100 feet below into the water.

Search crews were immediately activated, officials said, and they were able to find the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The conditions of the other victims involved were not immediately clear. It was initially reported that a police officer may have been involved in the incident, but that has since been dispelled.

The lanes have since re-opened, and the Maryland Transportation Authority is investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.