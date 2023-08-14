Man arrested for neglecting burn ban after fire started in Washington Parish
By Amanda Valdin
WASHINGTON PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — Washington Parish officials say a man has been arrested for starting a fire during a statewide burn ban.
According to officials, the fire burned nearly 200 acres and destroyed several properties and structures.
Thirty-four-year-old Kenneth Beaubouef was charged with fire raising, criminal negligence burn ban.
He admits to starting the fire at a campsite and tending to it late at night.
However, he also admitted to leaving the fire unattended the next morning.
This comes as a state-wide burn ban is in effect until further notice.
