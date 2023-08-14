Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

KSP: 16-year-old Carroll County student killed, suspect in custody

By
Published 2:28 PM

By Danielle Goodman

Click here for updates on this story

    OWENTON, Kentucky (WLKY) — Kentucky State Police is investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed.

According to school officials, the victim was a Carroll County High School student.

KSP said they received a call just before 1:30 a.m., on Sunday, of a shooting on Squiresville Road in Owenton.

When detectives arrived at the scene they found a teenager who had been shot.

That victim was pronounced dead by the Owen County Coroner.

After a preliminary investigation, police said they arrested 40-year-old Timothy Stone in connection with the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Stone is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content