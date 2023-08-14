KSP: 16-year-old Carroll County student killed, suspect in custody

By Danielle Goodman

OWENTON, Kentucky (WLKY) — Kentucky State Police is investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed.

According to school officials, the victim was a Carroll County High School student.

KSP said they received a call just before 1:30 a.m., on Sunday, of a shooting on Squiresville Road in Owenton.

When detectives arrived at the scene they found a teenager who had been shot.

That victim was pronounced dead by the Owen County Coroner.

After a preliminary investigation, police said they arrested 40-year-old Timothy Stone in connection with the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Stone is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

