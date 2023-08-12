“We just have to share the roads”: Record number of bears hit in Tahoe prompts strong warning

By Hunter Sowards

Click here for updates on this story

TAHOE, California (KOVR) — A warning if you are planning to travel to Lake Tahoe soon as a record number of bears have been hit by cars this year.

Ann Bryant, the Director of the BEAR League, says some 20 bears have been hit over the last month alone.

“This year has kind of gone over the top already, and we’re not even into the busy season,” Bryant said. “It’s almost like every day we’re getting calls saying another bear was hit.”

On average, 50 car-to-bear collisions are recorded annually. However, this year, over 40 incidents have already happened, with the two deadliest months still to come.

“September and October are just carnage, we’re really worried about how many bears we’re going to lose or that are going to be injured,” Bryant said.

It’s a heartbreaking reality for the BEAR League, which is dedicated to protecting the Tahoe population. When it comes to the reasons for such an increase in the number of bear injuries, Bryant thinks there are several factors at play — including tourists.

“They aren’t so used to the fact that bears are crossing the roads where they’re going to be driving, and so we want to have them a little more aware and be watching for them,” Bryant said. “We built our roads between the high side of the mountains and the lake side of the mountains, and we cruise around like we own it.”

Another reason includes the Sierra’s massive snow pack this winter, forcing some bears to lower elevation in search of grassy areas, which can sometimes be close to the roadways.

“We just have to share the roads with the animals, with the wildlife, and they can live, and we can enjoy it,” Bryant said. “Otherwise, there isn’t going to be any wildlife left.”

A bear family of four was hit the last week of July, with one bear cub suffering serious injuries. The Bear League has been monitoring the family and says while the cub still has a limp, they are expected to be okay. You can learn more about how to keep these creatures safe by visiting the BEAR League: savebears.org.

If you are involved in a crash with a bear, advocates ask you to call 911 immediately so they can render aid.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.